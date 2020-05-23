Gladstone on track to break cold record

The cold and wet didn't stop Brianna Vogler and Emily Shanahan from taking a walk down at East Shores on Saturday morning.

IT WAS a chilly Saturday in the Port City as the mercury dropped down to 11.1C, however it was the maximum temperature that’s likely to break a 42-year-old May record.

Gladstone recorded a high temperature of 12.3C which is on track to break the lowest May maximum record.

The previous coldest day in Gladstone was May 12, 1978 when the mercury rose to a max of 13.8C.

BOM Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said as temperatures are recorded from 9am – 9am periods it was too early to call if the record had been broken.

“At this stage we are tracking that, that record could be broken and it likely will,” Ms Hoff said.

She said this cold snap was “particularly strong” and it was likely many records would be broken along the east coast of Queensland.

Today was also the wettest day in Gladstone so far this month with 15.2mm recorded at the airport, bringing the month total to 29.4mm.

Tomorrow morning is expected to be chilly again with minimums predicted to drop to single digits to 8C.

However as clouds continue to clear off tomorrow, the day time is forecast to be warmer with a maximum of 21C predicted.