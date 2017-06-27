Gladstone on the front line in war against weeds

WE'VE GOT IT: John Elkin and his son Robert Elkin have been battling Rat's tail grass on their property for years.

A PESKY grass covering much of the Gladstone region has been the hot topic in Brisbane this month after a public hearing inquiry into the impacts of invasive plants was held by the State Government.

Gladstone and Gatton were the two regions visited in relation to the two invasive weeds - giant rat's tail grass and fire weed.

Six members of parliament and other industry representatives discussed the issues surrounding the weeds.

Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland representative Fiona Wild said it was a combination of contributing factors spreading the seed that overall affected cattle.

"No one group is responsible and no one group is the solution,” Ms Wild said.

"These can include heavy trucks, machinery, the travelling public, caravanners, Energex carrying out meter checks going across private paddocks, the mailman, fuel deliveries, farm vehicles, people walking through paddocks and even the weather - rain, wind, storm or cyclone.”

While people buying properties may not be aware their land is infected with the weed, Real Estate Institute of Queensland legal counsel Sean Roberts said it did not affect the value of land.

Mr Roberts said publicising and educating people would help stop the spread of the weeds.