Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DREAM TEAM: Gladstone Industry Leadership Group CEO Patrick Hastings, CQUni associate professor Owen Nevin, Minister for State Development Cameron Dick, Mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone Engineering Alliance president Anthony Buenen, Mercurius Biorefining CEO Karl Seck, Southern Oil Refineries general manager Ben Tabulo and Gladstone Regional Council general manager of strategy and transformation Carly Quinn representing Team Gladstone at the Bio World Congress in Iowa, USA.
DREAM TEAM: Gladstone Industry Leadership Group CEO Patrick Hastings, CQUni associate professor Owen Nevin, Minister for State Development Cameron Dick, Mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone Engineering Alliance president Anthony Buenen, Mercurius Biorefining CEO Karl Seck, Southern Oil Refineries general manager Ben Tabulo and Gladstone Regional Council general manager of strategy and transformation Carly Quinn representing Team Gladstone at the Bio World Congress in Iowa, USA. Contributed
News

Gladstone on display in USA at Bio World Congress

MATT HARRIS
by
11th Jul 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REPRESENTATIVES from 'Team Gladstone' are drumming up support for the Port City in America's midwest at the Bio World Congress in Iowa.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone Regional Council general manager of strategy and transformation Carly Quinn are flying the flag for council.

Gladstone Industry Leadership Group CEO Patrick Hastings, CQUni associate professor Owen Nevin, Gladstone Engineering Alliance president Anthony Buenen and Southern Oil Refineries general manager Ben Tabulo are representing industry.

They are joined by Minister for State Development Cameron Dick and Mercurius Biorefining CEO Karl Seck at the July 8-11 congress, due to wrap up this morning (AEST).

Mr Dick's arrival at the congress was timely given the $15million Hydrogen Industry Development Fund is now open.

Speaking at the event Mr Dick said the investment would help create new job and export opportunities.

"Queensland is recognised as a nation leader when it comes to bioenergy policies and growing sustainable energy industries like hydrogen," Mr Dick said.

"Over the next four years, the Palaszczuk government will invest $15million to support the development of renewable hydrogen projects in Queensland.

"The Hydrogen Industry Development Fund is part of our recently released Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024, and will help position Queensland at the forefront of renewable hydrogen production in Australia by 2030."

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk met with state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and minister for state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick at Northern Oil Refinery to announce the Queensland Government's new hydrogen plan on May 30.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk met with state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and minister for state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick at Northern Oil Refinery to announce the Queensland Government's new hydrogen plan on May 30. Matt Taylor GLA300519PREM

Mr Buenen said GEA's attendance at the congress had been invaluable.

"(It) has allowed GEA to develop partnership with industry, universities and research institutes that will open the door for our members and organisation to be part of the states initiative to develop a world-class renewable hydrogen industry here in Queensland," Mr Buenen said.

"It is evident from the two days that energy production from renewable hydrogen is something that has long been possible, however, conditions are now more favourable for this industry to develop locally."

Mr Buenen said global demand for hydrogen was increasing, with the market expected to reach US$155billion by 2022, and much of that would be driven by Asia-Pacific markets.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said Queensland's vision was to be at the forefront of renewable hydrogen production by 2030.

Cr Burnett said there was "lots of interest in Gladstone" at the event. "We are strongly represented and the unique selling points of Gladstone have been well received from the 900 delegates across more than 30 countries," Cr Burnett said.

"It's a long-term plan but we are well placed to secure more investment in the future energy market."

The cost for Cr Burnett and Mrs Quinn to attend was about $22,360.

More Stories

Show More
biofuels bio world congress cameron dick cquniversity gladstone gladstone engineering alliance gladstone industry leadership group gladstone regional council hydrogen mayor matt burnett mercurius biorefining northern oil refinery southern oil's advanced biofuels pilot plant
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    The six cheapest homes sold recently in Gladstone region

    premium_icon The six cheapest homes sold recently in Gladstone region

    News GLADSTONE'S cheapest property sales during the past month have been dominated by units and townhouses, with four properties let go for under $100,000.

    Butcher doesn't mince his words in beef against Frecklington

    premium_icon Butcher doesn't mince his words in beef against Frecklington

    News Opposition Leader claims Butcher taking Gladstone for granted.

    The 5 motorists in court this week for drink driving charges

    premium_icon The 5 motorists in court this week for drink driving charges

    News FIVE drink drivers fronted court this week and three blew over...

    Group raises concerns about Yarwun development plans

    premium_icon Group raises concerns about Yarwun development plans

    Business Rio Tinto Yarwun releases new details about proposed development.