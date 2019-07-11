Gladstone on display in USA at Bio World Congress

DREAM TEAM: Gladstone Industry Leadership Group CEO Patrick Hastings, CQUni associate professor Owen Nevin, Minister for State Development Cameron Dick, Mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone Engineering Alliance president Anthony Buenen, Mercurius Biorefining CEO Karl Seck, Southern Oil Refineries general manager Ben Tabulo and Gladstone Regional Council general manager of strategy and transformation Carly Quinn representing Team Gladstone at the Bio World Congress in Iowa, USA.

REPRESENTATIVES from 'Team Gladstone' are drumming up support for the Port City in America's midwest at the Bio World Congress in Iowa.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone Regional Council general manager of strategy and transformation Carly Quinn are flying the flag for council.

Gladstone Industry Leadership Group CEO Patrick Hastings, CQUni associate professor Owen Nevin, Gladstone Engineering Alliance president Anthony Buenen and Southern Oil Refineries general manager Ben Tabulo are representing industry.

They are joined by Minister for State Development Cameron Dick and Mercurius Biorefining CEO Karl Seck at the July 8-11 congress, due to wrap up this morning (AEST).

Mr Dick's arrival at the congress was timely given the $15million Hydrogen Industry Development Fund is now open.

Speaking at the event Mr Dick said the investment would help create new job and export opportunities.

"Queensland is recognised as a nation leader when it comes to bioenergy policies and growing sustainable energy industries like hydrogen," Mr Dick said.

"Over the next four years, the Palaszczuk government will invest $15million to support the development of renewable hydrogen projects in Queensland.

"The Hydrogen Industry Development Fund is part of our recently released Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024, and will help position Queensland at the forefront of renewable hydrogen production in Australia by 2030."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk met with state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and minister for state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick at Northern Oil Refinery to announce the Queensland Government's new hydrogen plan on May 30. Matt Taylor GLA300519PREM

Mr Buenen said GEA's attendance at the congress had been invaluable.

"(It) has allowed GEA to develop partnership with industry, universities and research institutes that will open the door for our members and organisation to be part of the states initiative to develop a world-class renewable hydrogen industry here in Queensland," Mr Buenen said.

"It is evident from the two days that energy production from renewable hydrogen is something that has long been possible, however, conditions are now more favourable for this industry to develop locally."

Mr Buenen said global demand for hydrogen was increasing, with the market expected to reach US$155billion by 2022, and much of that would be driven by Asia-Pacific markets.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said Queensland's vision was to be at the forefront of renewable hydrogen production by 2030.

Cr Burnett said there was "lots of interest in Gladstone" at the event. "We are strongly represented and the unique selling points of Gladstone have been well received from the 900 delegates across more than 30 countries," Cr Burnett said.

"It's a long-term plan but we are well placed to secure more investment in the future energy market."

The cost for Cr Burnett and Mrs Quinn to attend was about $22,360.