Gladstone offender seriously assaults man

Lachlan Berlin
11th Jun 2021 12:00 PM
An man in his 60s suffered injuries throughout his body after being bashed by Brett Leigh Cassidy.

Police documents show the 63-year-old victim had meat thrown at him before Cassidy started throwing ‘windmill’ punches.

“Who the hell are you, where did you come from,” the victim asked.

As the incident continued, the victim was able to restrain Cassidy before the police showed up.

The victim declined transportation to hospital, according to the police facts.

Cassidy, a 44-year-old father of six faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court on June 7.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Griffiths said Cassidy was affected by alcohol and the offence was quite serious.

Cassidy’s solicitor Jun Pepito said the incident arose out of comments from the victim’s mother.

Mr Pepito said Cassidy accepted responsibility for the incident.

Luckily, the victim didn’t suffer any broken bones or need any stitches, according to Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

“The facts are quite serious,” Magistrate Manthey said.

Cassidy pleaded guilty to one count of seriously assaulting a person over 60 and was given 12 months probation, ordered to pay the victim $300 compensation, but the conviction wasn’t recorded.

Gladstone Observer

