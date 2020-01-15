Gladstone nurse’s $1000 win

Lyn Thomas has had a great start to the year after her year after all her children and grand children came to visit her right before she won The Observer's $1000 gift card competition.

Lyn Thomas has had a great start to the year after her year after all her children and grand children came to visit her right before she won The Observer's $1000 gift card competition.

GLEN EDEN’s Lyn Thomas has had the best start to 2020.

She’s had a month’s holiday, been visited by her three children and six grandchildren and won The Observer’s $1000 gift card competition all before her birthday tomorrow.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Mrs Thomas said.

The Gladstone Hospital enrolled nurse of 33 years said the gift card was like an early birthday present.

It was a very lucky one as well.

Mrs Thomas recently learned how to use the computer she entered the competition with.

“I wasn’t brought up with computers,” she said.

“I’ve only had my computer about 12 months.

“I got my daughter to help set me up a bit then I was fine.”

Mrs Thomas said she entered the competition about five times, which had 852 entries from Gladstone.

She said she planned to spend the prize money on fixing her fence.

Now feeling more confident on the computer, she said she planned on entering more online competitions.