Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lyn Thomas has had a great start to the year after her year after all her children and grand children came to visit her right before she won The Observer's $1000 gift card competition.
Lyn Thomas has had a great start to the year after her year after all her children and grand children came to visit her right before she won The Observer's $1000 gift card competition.
News

Gladstone nurse’s $1000 win

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLEN EDEN’s Lyn Thomas has had the best start to 2020.

She’s had a month’s holiday, been visited by her three children and six grandchildren and won The Observer’s $1000 gift card competition all before her birthday tomorrow.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Mrs Thomas said.

The Gladstone Hospital enrolled nurse of 33 years said the gift card was like an early birthday present.

It was a very lucky one as well.

Mrs Thomas recently learned how to use the computer she entered the competition with.

“I wasn’t brought up with computers,” she said.

“I’ve only had my computer about 12 months.

“I got my daughter to help set me up a bit then I was fine.”

Mrs Thomas said she entered the competition about five times, which had 852 entries from Gladstone.

She said she planned to spend the prize money on fixing her fence.

Now feeling more confident on the computer, she said she planned on entering more online competitions.

competition winner the observer competition winner
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Video that got a man sacked

    Video that got a man sacked
    • 15th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’d better hurry’: Get your Super Rugby tickets

        premium_icon ‘You’d better hurry’: Get your Super Rugby tickets

        News WITH just two days before the Queensland Reds take to the field against the Melbourne Rebels in Gladstone, residents are encouraged to get in quick.

        Community meeting for Captain Creek

        Community meeting for Captain Creek

        News A meeting will be held to discuss the formation of a new rural fire brigade for the...

        First cruise ship of the year sets sail

        premium_icon First cruise ship of the year sets sail

        News The first ship of just three booked in so far for 2020 is due to dock in Gladstone...

        CRIME SPREE: Teens charged over 13 break and enters

        premium_icon CRIME SPREE: Teens charged over 13 break and enters

        Crime Police say the alleged offenders stole “well in excess” of $5000 during the spree.