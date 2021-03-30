Gladstone nudist caught on naked morning walk

A self-confessed nudist appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday, after going for a nude morning stroll near a public playground.

Noel Allan Lebsanft, 53, pleaded guilty to wilful exposure.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Lebsanft’s case, which occurred at 8.14am on March 2.

Lebsanft was seen by numerous people walking along Mellefont St, West Gladstone, completely naked, clearly exposing her genitalia in a public place.

A court heard Gladstone police received calls from several concerned community members, as Lebsanft walked near a children’s playground in the view of children playing.

She was located at her home and questioned about the incident by police.

She told officers she was a nudist and often walked around naked.

Lebsanft said she knew it was an offence to walk around naked, could not provide any emergent reason for doing so, and was issued a notice to appear in court.

Duty Lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been at a party and had no intention of committing any lude acts.

Mr Manthey took into consideration Lebsanft’s relatively clean criminal record and fined her $200.

A conviction was recorded.

