Gladstone NRL match decision imminent

Gold Coast Titans and Jarryd Hayne (Centre) after another Dragons try during the Round 23 NRL match between the St George-Illawarra Dragons and the Gold Coast Titans at UOW Jubilee Oval in Sydney, Saturday, August 12, 2017. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

GLADSTONE could know by this evening as to whether we've been successful in luring an NRL game to Marley Brown Oval next season.

If Gladstone does receive the green light, the match will be a Gold Coast Titans home game due to the club needing to find alternate venues while the April 4-15 Commonwealth Games take place.

As a result the Titans will move home games slated for Rounds 3 and 5 to regional areas.

Details regarding the 2018 draw are limited at this stage, although the NRL has released information regarding four 'double header' matches to be played during the first half of the season.

Moving a home game to Marley Brown Oval wouldn't greatly impact the Titans' bottom line either with the Gladstone venue able to hold 7000-8000 people according to Gladstone and District Rugby League president Richard Duff.

"The main grandstand holds 1000 people, but we'd have to rope off the top area for corporates and 10-15 seats on the halfway line would need to go to accommodate TV cameras,” Duff said.

"On the opposite hill there's no reason we can't scaffold grandstand the whole hill to put people in there.”

Gladstone Junior Rugby League 2017 grand final day - Marley Brown Oval grandstand full of colour and packed to capacity. Matt Harris

Duff said if Gladstone were successful in its bid the Pig Pen end of Marley Brown would be for general admission ticket holders.

The Harvey Road Tavern end of the ground would not house any spectators due to its close proximity to the field of play.

If a crowd of 8000 were to fit in to Marley Brown, or Gladstone Coal Exporters Complex as it's officially known, there wouldn't be a dramatic drop in attendance when compared to Titans' home games played at Robina.

Gladstone NRL match bid - Marley Brown Oval Matt Harris

The Titans' average home crowd in 2017 was 13,688, but that drops to 13,007 when taking out the crowd of 21,176 who attended the Round 22 derby against Brisbane.

The lowest home crowd for the Titans this year was 10,511 for the Round 9 clash against the Knights.

Marley Brown will undergo a facelift prior to next season with a 650 square metre multi-purpose building to be built at the Pig Pen end.

The one-storey building, which has the ability to be extended another level, will improved amenities for women and girls to accommodate the increase in female sport participation.

Next year also marks 100 years of rugby league in Gladstone.