Gladstone NRL fans kept waiting as tickets go on sale

Tickets to the Gold Coast Titans match in Gladstone are yet to go on sale. Pictured is Titans halfback Ashley Taylor during the Round 19 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Cronulla Sharks at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast, Saturday, July 15, 2017. DAVE HUNT

TICKETS to the Gold Coast Titans match in Gladstone are yet to go on sale despite the NRL announcing ticketing details for the 2018 season on Tuesday.

Tickets for all Titans' home games, including their Round 3 match against the Dragons in Toowoomba, are now on sale with the exception of the Gladstone match.

The Titans will take two home games away from Robina's Cbus Super Stadium while the April 4-15 Commonwealth Games take place on the Gold Coast.

The venue will host Rugby 7s matches from April 13-15.

Tickets for the Round 3 clash at Toowoomba's Clive Berghofer Stadium went on sale for Titans members yesterday , while general public tickets will be available for purchase from today.

However, the current status for tickets to the Titans-Manly Sea Eagles match at Marley Brown Oval is listed as 'Buy Soon' on the NRL website.

Tourism and Events Queensland is overseeing the Gladstone match and said an announcement regarding the April 8 clash is coming soon.

"We have been working closely with the Titans and the NRL to finalise the configuration of the ground in order to provide the greatest opportunity for locals to attend and can confirm that an announcement will be made shortly on when tickets will go on sale,” a TEQ spokesperson said.

Tickets will be sold via Ticketek and its parent company TEG has been contacted for comment regarding pricing, availability and whether Gladstone residents will be given priority access to tickets.

TEG is yet to respond.

Ticket prices for Gold Coast Titans match in Toowoomba. 2018 NRL tickets went on sale from Tuesday, February 13. Tickets for the Gold Coast Titans v Manly Sea Eagles match at Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval are yet to go on sale. Ticketek

While Gladstone ticket prices are yet to be confirmed, prices for the Toomoomba match have been released.

Based on pricing for the Toowoomba match, tickets could go on sale in various price categories - platinum tickets are listed at $70, Titanium $60, Gold $50, Steel $40 and general admission from $15.

Gladstone prices will be confirmed prior to tickets going on sale.

Almost 7000 rugby league fans turn out to see the New Zealand Warriors take on Gold Coast Titans in a NRL pre-season trial at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Saturday, February 7, 2015. Kevin Farmer

Toomoomba's Clive Berghofer Stadium hosted nearly 7000 fans for a 2015 pre-season trial against the New Zealand Warriors, but a crowd of up to 10,000 could come through the gates on the day.

Capacity at Marley Brown Oval is expected to be around 6000 mark for the April 8 match, which kicks off at 2pm and includes an Intrust Super Cup game between the CQ Capras and Burleigh Bears as well as local A-grade games.