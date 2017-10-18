'Sl*ts' and 'b*tches': Woman abuses strippers at 'rival' club

Amber Cheree Haynes pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges; one count of obstructing a police officer in a public place while adversely affected by alcohol, commit public nuisance with a licensed premises and being drunk or disorderly at a licensed premises.

A FEUD between staff members of two 'rival' Gladstone clubs blew up after one of the women hurled abuse at the strippers at Mieplace Niteclub.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending occurred on September 29 at Mieplace on Goondoon St at about 3am.

Haynes was mingling with friends at the club upstairs where the adult entertainers dance on stage on the pole, when she began to yell abuse at the women.

'Sl*ts' and 'b*tches' were just a few words Haynes yelled at the dancers before she was warned by the manager to calm down.

When she began to yell abuse at the manager, a staff member and security guard stepped in and told her to leave.

After hurling more fury-filled words at club staff, Haynes went outside.

She then began to yell at two unknown males before the security guard stepped in, followed closely behind by two of her female friends.

Haynes began to throw punches at the security guard, before she was pushed to the ground and held there by the guard, who was waiting for police to arrive.

She continued to struggle and swear at the security guard screaming: "Get the f*ck off me c*nt".

Realising the seriousness of the situation, her friends tried to calm her down, one of them was heard saying: "Amber stop it, this is embarrassing."

When police arrived, Haynes kicked out, punching an officer in the leg, she was restrained and taken to the police car.

She tried and almost succeeded to wiggle out of the officer's grasp by twisting her arms and dropping her bodyweight to the ground, before she was restrained again forced into the car.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was a bartender at Central Lane Hotel, and had issues with a manager of the rival nightclub.

He said his client's rage was fuelled after she finished work and began drinking with friends; who then all decided to go out and party.

"My client and the other nightclub manager had some words at the club and that is how it all started," he said.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said she accepted that there was a "history" between the two venues.

She ordered Haynes to complete 60 hours of community service within 12 months.

She also banned Haynes from Mieplace for 12 months and imposed a $300 fine.

A conviction was not recorded.