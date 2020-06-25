Gladstone NFPs get opportunity to bounce back

LOCAL charities and not-for-profit organisations will have help recovering from the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions as Not-For-Profit House and Rio Tinto launch a new program.

The Gladstone Not-For-Profit COVID-19 Recovery Program has been established to strengthen the health, livelihood and welfare of the community through support of the region’s NFP sector, providing them professional support to address impacts of the pandemic and develop longer-term recovery strategies.

NFP House director Nicole Allison said the program would help organisations resume services and restart community participation opportunities, helping the community get back up and running.

Participants will receive support tailored to the size, purpose and needs of the organisation, including access to resources, knowledge, professional advice and capacity building.

The $80,000 contribution from Rio Tinto to NFP House is part of a $US25 million commitment it has made to support communities around the globe during the pandemic and recovery.

Rio Tinto’s operations in Gladstone are Boyne Smelters Limited, Queensland Alumina Limited and Yarwun alumina refinery.

QAL general manager Pine Pienaar said the recovery on the community sector would be important to the region.

“As well as recovering from the impacts of the pandemic, the program is an opportunity for NFPs to take stock of their current health and leverage the support available to build future resilience,” Mr Pienaar said.

“That way, they can move into the future in an even stronger position.”

Gladstone NFPs and charities which have been negatively impacted by the pandemic are encouraged to take advantage of the support while it is available.

The program is a unique opportunity for NFPs to access professional services that might otherwise be out of reach on limited resources.

Program participants will be able to undertake organisational health checks that will help them build on their strengths and promote their value, also helping to identify improvements that can help NFPs grow, secure funding, build partnerships or win contracts.

“Member-driven organisations can use the support to re-engage with members and build stronger relationships, while others might use it to strengthen governance to help them operate more efficiently,” Ms Allison said.

“Quick access to support will mean NFPs can focus on getting back to what they do best – supporting the health, wellbeing and participation of our community.”

Applications close July 15 and successful applicants will be advised by the end of July, with the program running August to November.

To apply, visit NFP House on Facebook.