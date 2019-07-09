Menu
TEAM EFFORT: The Gladstone under-14 netball team are at Pine Rivers in Brisbane.
Sport

Gladstone netballers perform well at state age carnival

by Glen Porteous
9th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
NETBALL: Gladstone representative netball juniors are performing above expectations in the Netball Queensland's Nissan State Age carnival at Pine Rivers.

The under-12 and under-14 coach Kacie Crawford said the teams are going through the final rankings today.

"The Gladstone representative teams have all performed well in each of their respective Challenge pool,” Crawford said.

"The under-13s finished equal second place in their pool and showed good form against teams from larger centres.

"Sam Dippel has done a great job preparing them for the carnival and the hard work has paid off.”

Crawford also said the under-12s first representative campaign has gone well for them.

"The players have all played well in the preliminary rounds and will finish strong in the final rankings,” she said.

