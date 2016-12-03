We won't make it to Rocky if worse happens: Gladstone local

WARNING: Father Brian Ross has won a ten-year battle to warn women with blood conditions about the dangers of taking the oral contraceptive pill after seeing his eldest daughter suffer. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

BRIAN Ross is urging the State Government to bring a designated stroke unit to Gladstone.

Although Mr Ross has not had a stoke, he has been through a similar condition.

He said it was vital a unit was established in Gladstone as time was important when dealing with a stroke.

"I know that if you had a stroke in this town, you would not make it to Rocky in time," he said.

He wrote to Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher about the issue.

HEALTH RISK: Brian Ross is urging the Government to introduce a designated "stroke unit" to Gladstone.

In his reply, Mr Butcher said the national benchmark for establishing a designated stroke unit was 100 representatives each year.

"In 2015 Gladstone did not meet this threshold," his letter reads.

"This benchmark is not set by the Queensland State Government, rather this is a nationally agreed standard."

However Mr Ross said in every state the number of people needed to establish a stroke unit was 75.

Mr Butcher said although Gladstone did not have a stoke unit, he trusted "the stroke pathway is providing patient care at the highest level to our community".

According to a Stroke Foundation paper from 2012, "overwhelming evidence (31 clinical trials) has shown that immediate clinical care within a specialised stroke unit significantly reduces death and disability after stroke compared with care in general wards for all people with stroke".