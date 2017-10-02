Gladstone muso's newest find 'bigger than Donald Trump'

MAD KEEN COLLECTOR: Ian Watts has added two violins built by John Parker in the 1800s to his collection of more than 200 instruments.

HE owns more than 200 instruments but Ian Watts says his two new violins are "bigger than Donald Trump".

The passionate musician has picked up two collector's violins made by John Parker in the mid-1800s.

Mr Watts has a folder filled with John Parker's history, the man who was a musician on board the USS Wabash.

Now his latest find is the Johnny Reb, a one-of-a-kind violin captured from the rebels during the American Civil War.

"The history of it is the most exciting part," he said.

"I tell you what, he just drove me nuts this fella, it's just so interesting."

RELUCTANT MUSICIAN: A small sample of Ian Watts collection of musical instruments from around the world. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer Declan Cooley

Mr Watts picked up the Johnny Reb with its original case, with dried rose petals still inside, which was a trademark of Mr Parker's.

The two violins are some of the newer additions to Mr Watts' 216 instruments.

Next on Mr Watts' wish list is a violin from the Titanic, but he said most cost more than a million dollars.