Former island worker shifts focus to country music career

ON TUNE: Gladstone musician Andrew Thomson is heading to Brisbane to further his career.

A GLADSTONE musician who says "it pays to be different" hopes his debut EP will be his big break in the challenging industry.

Snippets of the highlights and lowlights from the past five years make up Andrew Thomson's debut EP, We are the Wolves, released next month, including the irresistibly catchy first single Six Feet Tall.

The 28-year-old's music career is gaining momentum having secured shows in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The qualified electrician said it was lucky he was able to secure work at one of the Curtis Island LNG projects through Downer EDI.

But now the Gladstone- born man says he's ready to step out of his comfort zone.

Next week he will move to Brisbane in search of a more lively and creative atmosphere.

"It's pretty nerve-racking when you have your comfort zone, your job, that constant income, and you're just jumping into a place where you don't have that constant stream," he said.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm super excited.

"It's going to be tough to leave my family and friends though."

Andrew, who said playing originals was "a lot better than playing Horses", has spent the past 10 years gigging at Gladstone pubs and honing his skills on the guitar, ukulele and banjo.

The country musician has forged his name within Gladstone's music scene, which he said was slowly growing.

He spent Friday night jamming with other musicians at the new music store on Toolooa St, Willy Ed's Music.

"Everyone is usually gigging on Friday and Saturday nights but most of us were able to be there, it was prime to play with other musicians," he said.

Andrew said he worked with one of the best producers in Australia, Matt Fell, for his first release.