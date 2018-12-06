Gladstone musician feature: Ben Lanzon lives for music

LOCAL TALENT: Benjamin Lanzon has been entertaining around Gladstone for three years.

LOCAL TALENT: Benjamin Lanzon has been entertaining around Gladstone for three years.

MUSIC is a constant theme running through Benjamin Lanzon's life.

The 23-year-old has been playing guitar and singing for most of his life and came from a musical family.

"My parents were in many musicals and Mum taught singing around Gladstone for over 10 years," he said.

"She never formally taught me to sing, but if I did anything wrong she'd let me know."

Benjamin has been playing gigs for three years.

"When I first kicked off I was part of a duo, Mixtape, with my brother-in-law Doug," he said.

"He had all the drive and gear to get us going.

"But now I do mostly solo stuff and occasionally perform as part of a duo Small Giants with Lochie Carlson.

"We're both passionate about music and would like to get into the studio and record when we can find the time."

LOCAL TALENT: Benjamin Lanzon has been entertaining around Gladstone for three years. FryCandy Photos

He said his music is a mix of favourites and something slightly different.

"I like to play songs that people like," he Benjamin said.

"But I also enjoy playing songs that people know but don't like, like Britney Spears, but I make them upbeat and funky.

"I change everything to suit me and improvise a lot because my voice is my main instrument."

Benjamin has turned his hand to writing songs.

"I've got a couple written, but there's some swearing which means I have to choose the venue carefully before I perform them," he said.

When he's not performing Benjamin is tied up with his full time job working in a music shop.

"I'm the manager at Willy Ed's Music Accessories, and that keeps me pretty busy," he said.

"I'd like to record and play music full time and do concerts where people come to listen to me and what I have to give.

"I want people to enjoy my music for what it is."

Pulse Fast Facts

Benjamin Lanzon

Appearing this weekend at:

The Harvey Road Tavern 7pm Saturday.

The Gladstone Reef Hotel 2pm Sunday.