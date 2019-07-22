Gladstone Musical Society are ready for a concert

LOVE SONGS: The Gladstone Musical Society will perform 'Aspects of Love' on Friday July 26.

THE Gladstone Musical Society will hold their "Aspects of Love” concert on Friday.

The 16 ladies who form the choir will sing a handful of songs which will touch on different types of love.

President of the Gladstone Musical Society Narelle Ruffell said the ladies in the choir were looking forward to the concert and wanted to provide "a fabulous morning out for those who come along”.

"We want to supply them with good music, fun, good company, so that by the time they leave the door they leave with a smile on their face,” Mrs Ruffell said.

She said members of the community should attend the concert for "the sheer and utter enjoyment of singing and listening to good music”.

The Gladstone Musical Society delivers about three concerts a year.

Mrs Ruffell said the Gladstone Musical Society started in 1956.

"Because of the transient nature of Gladstone, people come and people go, but the core of the choir has been singing together for 22 years.”

She said the ages range from ladies in their late 20s to ladies in their 80s.

"We sing a huge variety of music,” Mrs Ruffell said.

At the concert, the choir will sing a range of music including songs from Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Burt Bacharach.

Tickets will be sold at the door however Mrs Ruffell said they usually sell out of tickets before the performance.

The concert will commence at 10am on Friday at the Senior Citizens Centre.

To purchase a ticket prior to the concert, ring Narelle on 49727072.