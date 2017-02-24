Gladstone mum's 'truly sad' announcement

A MUM of three who purchased a popular Boyne Island family restaurant off her parents four years ago is now closing it.

A "downturn in business" in the past year has forced the owner of Boyne Island's Red Rooster, Juanita Thompson, to close its doors.

"We are truly sad to be closing the doors," Mrs Thompson said.

"I have loved being a part of the Boyne Island family, they have been such a large part of my life and will continue to be.

"We will be here for another couple of months, so please come by and visit."

The restaurant will close in June.

TOUGH CALL: Lauraine Schmitt (picture at the back with reindeer antlers) described the Boyne Island Red Rooster team as "like family".

It was a tough decision for Mrs Thompson, who started working at the restaurant in 1990. Her parents bought the restaurant in 2002, and then she bought the Boyne Island and Gladstone restaurants off them a decade later.

"I've worked in the business off and on since 1990, having time off to do some travelling overseas and to have a family.

"It was after having my three girls that I decided to purchase the stores as it allowed me to have flexibility."

Lauraine Schmitt, one of the restaurant's three managers, reacted to the "heartbreaking" news on Facebook.

"Another local small business going under due to economic reasons," she wrote.

"The staff are like family here and it is very heartbreaking for us all."

Ms Schmitt also thanked the "wonderful owner" who she said "has done everything in her power to keep us open".

"Unfortunately, she is now out of options," she said.