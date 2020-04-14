Menu
Handmade trolley covers being sold by Gladstone small business owner Danielle Dau. PICTURE: Duckydreams Handmade Creations
Business

Gladstone mum’s innovative way to stop germ spread

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Apr 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH residents seeking new ways to minimise the spread of germs, one Gladstone mum has come up with an ­innovative way to help while grocery shopping.

Duckydream Handmade Creations owner Danielle Dau has created trolley covers that can hold up to be carried, washed and reused.

The mum-of-two said the idea was inspired by the trolley covers she was already making for the kids’ seats.

“Both my kids are chewers, the handles are the first thing the kids put their mouth on,” Mrs Dau said.

She modified the design to cover just the trolley handle and added a pocket for people to put their keys, phone and purse in.

Since she first advertised the trolley covers less than a week ago, she’s already made and delivered 30.

“It’s been pretty amazing,” Mrs Dau said.

Duckydream owner Danielle Dau with husband Brenton Dau and children Layla, 4, and Josh, 2.
Duckydream has been ­operating for four years creating baby clothes, printed shirts and nursing necklaces, among other items.

The former teacher said the best thing about the business was she could watch her children – Josh, 2, and Layla, 4 – grow up.

Visit duckydream.com.

gladstone businesses small businesses trolley covers
Gladstone Observer

