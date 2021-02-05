Gladstone mum’s huge milestone in business

Tamara Norton became a household name with her business, Illuminate Luxury Candle Co, after she started making candles in her garage seven years ago.

What started out as a hobby has turned into a fully-fledged business for a Gladstone mum’s crafty creations.

Ms Norton became well-known in the region after selling her popular candles at markets, pop-up stalls and kiosks at shopping centres.

“I started making candles for myself but then other people asked me to make them some,” Ms Norton said.

“(My daughter) has come to the markets with me since she was a baby and now she is six-years-old.”

Last Saturday, Ms Norton celebrated a huge milestone as a business entrepreneur with the grand opening of her new shop on Goondoon St.

Ms Norton said she was pleased to finally have a space for her creations.

Ms Norton manufactures candles, reed diffusers and oils on site and can make any custom order.

“I finally have my house back,” she said.

“Now that I’ve got the shop I can switch off and go home at the end of the day.”

Ms Norton said since her grand opening, she had received an incredible reaction from the community.

“People were lining out the door on the day, it was incredible,” she said.

“I wouldn’t be here without the support of my customers.”

Illuminate Luxury Candle Co. is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm at

Shop 1/90 Goondoon Street.

