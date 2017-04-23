Gladstone mum's heartbreaking mission to give 9yo daughter a voice

ALL Gladstone mum Michelle Denniss wants is for her nine-year-old daughter Shontae to have a voice.

Michelle's "silent angel” is living with Rett syndrome, a rare debilitating condition which affects motor and speech skills.

Her playful daughter, who has a smile to light up a room, cannot speak or chew and has no function of her feet or hands.

Michelle is in the process of purchasing a Tobii Communicator, a device that would take Shontae's communication skills to another level.

Using her eyes to navigate a cursor, she would put together basic sentences, spoken by the computer.

"Her brain function is like you and I, but it's her body that's letting her down,” Michelle said.

"She understands everything, she's a smart cookie, so for Shontae it's frustrating.

Shontae greats the crowd at the crab classic, with Michelle Denniss on stage. Mike Richards GLA230417FRNT

"Imagine not being able to say what you want to say.”

This time last year Shontae began undergoing tests and trials to determine if she would benefit from the device.

It's a lengthy and expensive process but Michelle, a busy mum of two, said the communication device would change both their lives.

"It won't get any easier,” she said.

Now with approval, Michelle is investigating how government funding can help pay for the $20,000 equipment.

Shontae uses her eyes and a pod book to communicate with her family and friends and at school.

While they've found ways to cope, Michelle said as Shontae gets older, it gets harder.

"Mum is the only word she's kept out of her vocabulary and every now and then I hear that, that's really special,” she said.

"Everyone should have a voice.

"For Shontae to be able to communicate would be great.”

If you would like to help Shontae and Michelle, visit their GoFundMe page here.