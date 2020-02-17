Gladstone mum turns hobby into new sweet business venture

IT started off as a hobby but this Gladstone’s mother’s simple idea has taken off in the region – one chocolate bouquet at a time.

Four months ago, Sweet Indulgence owner Pat Walker started making chocolate bouquets as something to do while she looked after her granddaughter but her hobby turned into something much bigger than she expected.

“It all came together and now I’ve got something I really love doing,” Ms Walker said.

Ms Walker said it was through trial and error she mastered the art of a chocolate bouquet.

“I wasn’t a creative person at all, so this makes me go ‘wow I can actually do this’,” she said.

“Seeing it all come together just makes me really happy.”

To achieve the bouquet aesthetic, Ms Walker uses sticks, styrofoam and glue to make the chocolate stand upright.

Along with chocolate, Ms Walker also uses lollies for the bouquets.

She said people can put in requests for particular types of confectionary.

“The chocolate ones are very popular, but if a person wanted lollies added then I can do that as well,” she said.

Ms Walker said she would love to see her business eventually expand and have its own store.

“I would love to have a shop and have it all displayed.”

“It is a bit hard having it at home, but eventually I would love for it to be a full-time business.”

Ms Walker said she could make a bouquet for any event or special occasion.

She said the most popular occasions had been Valentine’s Day, Christmas, birthday parties and gifts for teachers.

Ms Walker said she loved creating the bouquets and seeing the faces of people who received them.



“I had one guy when I first started buy five bouquets in a matter of two weeks just for his partner,” she said.

“If it can make someone’s day then that makes me happy.”

Most bouquets are $25-35, but Ms Walker is willing to cater to smaller budgets.

Visit facebook.com/sweetindulgence19.