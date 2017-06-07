Gladstone mum to be mentored by Katie Noonan

Bronwyn Burke is a finalist for Songs That Made You program where she will be mentored by artists including Katie Noonan.

WHEN she's not looking after her two young sons or mastering the skills of latte art, Bronwyn Burke is drawing inspiration from life around her to write meaningful ballads.

With a sound that Bronwyn describes as a haunting melody, the singer/songwriter has been selected to be part of the Songs That Made You mentor program where she will team up with artist Katie Noonan.

"I feel like I've won the lotto actually,” Bronwyn said.

Female musicians across Queensland were encouraged to submit a music video of themselves performing an original song with the finalists winning the chance to be mentored and to perform alongside established musicians including Noonan, Deborah Conway, Clare Bowditch and Hayley Marsten.

For the video, Bronwyn performed her song Hurts A Little, a track inspired by the death of close relatives.

"That particular song helps you get through the grieving process,” she said.

"I try and put a bit of a positive twist on things, that's where it starts and can evolve.”

The mentor program is presented by Queensland Music Festival and aims to support women in the music industry.

"We will perform with an all-female band,” Bronwyn said.

"It's very female focused because the music industry is low on female numbers, that's the purpose behind this whole process.

"Getting connections, learning, getting out of your comfort zone, just being part of the process is really exciting.

"It's so hard in regional towns, so it's amazing to get the opportunity.”

Despite having grown up in a non-musical family, Bronwyn said she has loved singing since she was a little girl.

From singing at football games to performing in musicals, Bronwyn said singing helped her get through life.

"(Singing) will always be with me, it's not something that will go away,” Bronwyn said.

"I hope I can touch people's hearts.”

Bronwyn said the opportunity to be mentored by and to perform alongside some of the industry's finest female artists gave her confidence that she is on the right track.

"I feel inspired to push forward to any musical opportunity that comes my way,” she said.

"Writing a song is like a journey, you don't know where it will end up, it's from the heart.”