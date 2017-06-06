25°
News

Gladstone mum 'middle man' in CQ-wide sting operation

Sarah Barnham
| 6th Jun 2017 6:15 PM
Jana Johnson. Photo Helen Spelitis / Gladstone Observer
Jana Johnson. Photo Helen Spelitis / Gladstone Observer Helen Spelitis

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE mother has paid the price after being busted in a central-Queensland wide drug sting in 2015, which saw police officers go undercover as buyers.

Jana Danielle Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone District Court to two counts of the supply of the dangerous drug, methyl-amphetamine.

Two of three of her co-offenders have already faced the courts; one received a 12 month prison term, the other received nine months.

Both were released immediately on parole. The court heard Johnson was the "middle man" in both drug deals; the first occurring on August 27, 2015.

The court heard she was contacted by a co-offender to seek out the drug, however, she contacted another man who supplied it for her.

Her and the second co-offender delivered the 0.348 grams of meth to the undercover officer.

The court heard it contained a purity of about 72%. The second deal took place October 1, after the same first co-offender contacted her to get more drugs.

She supplied it, and went with the co-offender to the drop off point; where they delivered .504grams of meth to the officer.

It contained a purity of about 62%. Defence lawyer Jordan Ahlstrand said his client was the sole carer for her three-year-old son, and her 13-year-old half-sister.

He said Johnson had grown up in an unstable family environment, subject to abuse.

He told the court his client was given meth at the young age of 12, by her father, who died when she was 14 at the hand of a heroin addiction.

He said her addiction reached its peak point when she was 19-years-old, and stayed with her until she turned 27.

The court heard that despite this, Johnson had been working tirelessly to gain employment by completing a number of different courses and programs in a wide range of areas.

Mr Ahlstrand said his client was currently studying to become employed in construction, and had moved from Gladstone to Victoria earlier this year, away from the bad crowds.

The court heard Johnson had a significant criminal history and committed the first drug offence while on a suspended sentence, for previous offending.

The second drug offence was committed while she was parole, for that first breach.

As a result of these breaches, she will face the Supreme Court this year.

Judge Tony Moynihan sentenced her to serve nine months imprisonment on the first count and 12 months on the second.

Both terms were ordered to be served concurrently, with immediate parole release. A conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

CQ FIFO dad desperate after teary goodbyes

CQ FIFO dad desperate after teary goodbyes

Waving goodbye to his tearful sons every month is a painful reminder of the thousands of kilometres that separate Aaron Rush from his family.

Mass sell off of blocks in another failed Gladstone estate

Gladstone Green: 23 lots going up for auction in failed estate development.

Leftovers of Gladstone Green up for auction.

Council promises 'no job losses' after tender process

EXPLORING OPTIONS: Gladstone Regional Council.

Mayor and department director pledge to honour EBA.

Gladstone mum 'middle man' in CQ-wide sting operation

Jana Johnson. Photo Helen Spelitis / Gladstone Observer

Local mum the 'middle man' in undercover sting.

Local Partners

BlazeAid still working hard for Bororen victims of TC Debbie

BLAZEAID volunteers are continuing their mission at Bororen to help farmers rebuild in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Gladstone's top talent headed to Special Olympics junior games

TALENTED: Iteeca Cleland and Levi Harris are off to the Gold Coast for the Special Olympics Junior Nationals Competition.

TWO talented Rosella Park students are off to the Junior Nationals.

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Jack of all trades wins Rocky's art award

Tobias De Maine at the Rockhampton Art Gallery after he was announced winner of the 2017 Bayton Award.

Winner announced at opening of exhibition of award finalists

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Foxtel launches new budget streaming service

FOXTEL will take the fight for online audiences up to its TV rivals, announcing bold new plans for a budget streaming service.

Wallace and Gromit star dead at 96

Peter Sallis, who voiced the beloved Wallace, the inventor who lived with his dog Gromit, has died at the age of 96.

Actor voiced the beloved inventor Wallace in world famous cartoon.

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

How much would you pay to meet Aussie star Chris Hemsworth?

How much would you pay to have a photo taken with Chris Hemsworth?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

International victory for cookbook author

HOUSEHOLD NAME: Author of 4 Ingredients Kim McCosker beat out seven other short-listed authors at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in China.

Kim McCosker claims top award at Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $299,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

THIS IS NOT ONE TO MISS!!

86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Don't miss out on this one!! It really does have it all!! I am proud to present to you, 86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton. This beautiful family home has been well loved...

COUNTRY FAMILY LIFESTYLE ON APPROX. 4.65 ACRES...SO CLOSE TO TOWN

38 Stewart Road, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 3 $560,000

Come and experience this wonderful acreage property approx. 5 minutes from Bunnings homemaker centre. Boasts 4 brms, 2 bathrooms and 3 bay shed on an elevated...

ELEVATED HOME WITH POOL...QUIET LOCATION IN SUN VALLEY...SWEEPING MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM YOUR DOORSTEP

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $199,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this property that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major and...

Manicured Gardens, In-ground Pool, City Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

Modern Cottage Style Home

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This compact and well maintained home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac close to shops and schools. Situated on a 627m2 fully fenced block with good side access.

Their Pride, Your Joy!

70 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $349,000

The moment you set foot on this property you will see that pride of ownership is apparent in every facet and now it's your turn to make this home your pride and...

STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD WITH THIS JEWEL IN VANTAGE!

5 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are after a 4 bed, 2 bath, modern home but are sick of looking at properties that are all alike, this is the house for you! Beautifully designed to suit...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!