Gladstone mum 'middle man' in CQ-wide sting operation

A GLADSTONE mother has paid the price after being busted in a central-Queensland wide drug sting in 2015, which saw police officers go undercover as buyers.

Jana Danielle Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone District Court to two counts of the supply of the dangerous drug, methyl-amphetamine.

Two of three of her co-offenders have already faced the courts; one received a 12 month prison term, the other received nine months.

Both were released immediately on parole. The court heard Johnson was the "middle man" in both drug deals; the first occurring on August 27, 2015.

The court heard she was contacted by a co-offender to seek out the drug, however, she contacted another man who supplied it for her.

Her and the second co-offender delivered the 0.348 grams of meth to the undercover officer.

The court heard it contained a purity of about 72%. The second deal took place October 1, after the same first co-offender contacted her to get more drugs.

She supplied it, and went with the co-offender to the drop off point; where they delivered .504grams of meth to the officer.

It contained a purity of about 62%. Defence lawyer Jordan Ahlstrand said his client was the sole carer for her three-year-old son, and her 13-year-old half-sister.

He said Johnson had grown up in an unstable family environment, subject to abuse.

He told the court his client was given meth at the young age of 12, by her father, who died when she was 14 at the hand of a heroin addiction.

He said her addiction reached its peak point when she was 19-years-old, and stayed with her until she turned 27.

The court heard that despite this, Johnson had been working tirelessly to gain employment by completing a number of different courses and programs in a wide range of areas.

Mr Ahlstrand said his client was currently studying to become employed in construction, and had moved from Gladstone to Victoria earlier this year, away from the bad crowds.

The court heard Johnson had a significant criminal history and committed the first drug offence while on a suspended sentence, for previous offending.

The second drug offence was committed while she was parole, for that first breach.

As a result of these breaches, she will face the Supreme Court this year.

Judge Tony Moynihan sentenced her to serve nine months imprisonment on the first count and 12 months on the second.

Both terms were ordered to be served concurrently, with immediate parole release. A conviction was recorded.