Gladstone mum kept drugs in a nappy bag

A GLADSTONE mum consumed two points of meth every day and kept her drug supplies in a nappy bag, a court has heard.

Amanda Lee Mullins yesterday pleaded guilty by phone in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drug driving, possess dangerous drugs, possess utensil and possess anything used in commission of a crime.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said police were conducting random breath tests on December 20 on Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, when Mullins tested positive to a roadside drug test.

Mullins told police she had smoked meth five days earlier.

On February 29 police attended a Glen Eden address, where Mullins lived with her father and children, to conduct a search warrant.

Inside a wardrobe police found a nappy bag that contained another bag that contained a small clip-seal bag. Inside that were two other clip-seal bags each containing 0.1g of meth.

Mullins told police the bags each contained one point of meth, which she smoked daily – one point in the morning and one at night.

Police also located cut plastic straws, a spoon, some weights, a set of digital scales (which Mullins used to weigh the drugs) and a used glass pipe with burned residue.

The court heard Mullins had a history of drug-driving.

“I think you’re in jail territory,” magistrate Bevan Manthey said.

Mullins was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and was required to undergo drug testing.

She was also disqualified from driving for six months.

Before hanging up, Mullins had one last concern.

“They’ve got my phone and my diary, can I get them back now?” Mullins asked.