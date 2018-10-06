Gladstone mum is taking on the world in sports aerobics

CHAMPION: Gladstone woman Sandie Carmichael Heard is representing Australia next week in sports aerobics.

GLADSTONE mum Sandie Carmichael Heard has spent more than 300 days training to represent Australia but she's only got two minutes to impress the world.

The 33-year-old sports aerobics star leaves for the World Champions in Netherlands next week and said it would be some of the best two minutes of her life.

"It will be my 12th time in the World Championships,” Mrs Carmichael Heard said.

The athlete has been competing since she was 13 - retiring three times in her career.

"I'm like John Farnham,” Mrs Carmichael Heard said.

"I keep coming back. I'm like a grandma at the sport now.”

With abs that could grate cheese, Mrs Carmichael Heard choreographs her own routine to music.

"I've never had a coach or trained with a club,” she said.

"It is a sport that requires you to train all year round and it's high intensity for just a two-minute performance.

"It is pure lactic acid training. The achievement after you've done it is unlike any other feeling. You can't beat it.”

Mrs Carmichael Heard teaches a Gladstone fitness group in her spare time but her training consists of personal training with Daly Training Solutions and at F45 on the high-intensity circuit.

"Sports aerobics is a lot of jumping around,” she said.

Her routine consists of strength elements, including one-arm push-ups, powerful jumps and the splits.

"I retired to settle down and have kids but I keep finding my way back.

"My husband Steven told me if my body can still do it, why not?”

"I live by those words.”

Mrs Carmichael Heard said she was thankful to her sports community in Gladstone and her family.

"Every mum second guesses when they do something for themselves,” she said.

"In those two minutes I am in my own moment and enjoying every second.

"Everything is hurting and burning but I have the biggest smile on my face."