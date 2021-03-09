Gladstone mum guilty of drug supply charge

A Gladstone woman did not follow through with claims she could supply a user with a "ball" of methamphetamine, a court has heard.

Sarah Louise Barber, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Monday to supplying drugs.

Prosecutor Lara Soldi read the facts of Barber's case to the court, Barber's lawyer Maree Willey and Judge Jeffrey Clarke.

On May 27 last year, Gladstone police were dealing with another person when they checked the contents of that person's phone.

The check uncovered text messages from Barber which offered to supply the person a ball of methamphetamine (3.5 grams), with a value of $550.

Barber attended Gladstone police station a short time later and made admissions to attempting to supply the person with meth, however, the meeting never took place.

She was issued a notice to appear in Gladstone District Court.

Ms Soldi told the court Barber had been introduced to methamphetamine a number of years ago through a partner she was dating at the time, after first smoking cannabis at 14-years-old.

Barber's lawyer Maree Willey said personal tragedy had fuelled her client's offending.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

She said around the time of the offending, a close friend of Barber's was killed in a car accident.

Mr Clarke had some advice for Barber.

"You can only be a good parent if you cease your reliance on drugs, you can't adequately parent if you are going to continue to rely on them," he said.

"People go to prison for supplying drugs, law abiding members of the community are sick and tired of the difficulties that drug use and supply are causing in our society."

Mr Clarke took into consideration Barber's prolific New South Wales and dated Queensland criminal history when he handed down his sentence.

Barber was sentenced to 15 months' probation and a conviction was recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court:

- Mum of two in court for unlicensed driving

- Gladstone magistrate takes shot at excuse makers

- Gladstone man broke ex-girlfriend's nose