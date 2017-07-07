Gladstone mum celebrating birth of baby arrested at nightclub

THEY say there's no use crying over spilt milk, so instead, a Gladstone woman got violent.

Tori-Lee Johnston pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of commiting a public nuisance offence within the vicinity of a licensed premises.

On June 23 at 11.18pm , police were called to a disturbance outside Mieplace nightclub on Goondoon St.

Two groups of people were standing outside the club 10m apart; Johnston and her friends forming one.

Johnston was trying to break free from her group's grasps, kicking out and striking her arms aggressively towards the other group.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client had been out celebrating the birth of her newborn with her partner and friends.

She said it had been at least 10 months since her client had been out partying, with her sister babysitting for the night.

However, while inside, Mr Ramos said her client became upset when another woman spilt her drink on Johnston.

Commotion inside the club saw Johnston's partner removed from the club, causing the argument to spill out onto the streets.

Mr Ramos said her client was agitate at watching her partner be 'attacked' by a bouncer at the club.

Johnston was arrested on scene and taken to the watch-house, where she spent the following two hours crying.

The court heard Johnston had no criminal history.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was clear Johnston had just had a bad night and was understandably distraught.

Ms Ho imposed a $300 fine, with one month for Johnston to pay it.

A conviction was not recorded.