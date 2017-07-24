Gladstone mum caught driving with stash in her dashboard

A GLADSTONE mother who smoked cannabis to treat her anxiety now has a bigger problem to worry about: a criminal conviction.

Anne Doreen Tickner, 35, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the possession of dangerous drugs.

On June 8, the Boyne Island woman was intercepted by police at a random static roadside unit.

She and another male were in the car.

Police could smell the scent of cannabis and conducted a search, revealing 5 grams of the drug stashed in the dashboard.

The male told police the drugs belonged to Tickner.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client had an eight-year-old child and used to drug to calm her anxiety.

However since the offending,Tickner had been come a keen fishermen and no longer smoked.

She was ordered to pay a $300 fine, a conviction recorded.