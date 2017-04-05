Gladstone mum, 50 smokes pot for disease, son smokes for bad shoulder

A ONE-metre tall cannabis plant found during a search warrant of a Gladstone home was the "only reliable” source of pain relief for a mother and son.

Leonie Adelle Brown, 50 and son Jonathan Edward Lewis Maddick, 33 faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Brown pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a dangerous drug and one charge of possessing drug utensils.

Maddick pleaded guilt to one charge of possessing drug utensils.

The court heard that on March 7 police conducted a search of the Glen Eden home, where the plant and drug utensils were found.

Brown told the court that her drug use was strictly medicinal, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 18 months ago.

She said on top of taking eight pills daily, she used cannabis to help with the pain and tremors.

Maddick told the court his use of the drug was also medicinal, to help with the pain of a bad shoulder.

Defence Lawyer Matt Heelan said his client's mother was not an influence in his decision to treat his bad shoulder with cannabis, the way she did for her MS.

The court heard Maddick was living with his mother to help out around the house.

Brown told Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho that she had since signed up for the legal medicinal use trial, and would no longer grow the drug illegally.

She said she regularly had check-ups and brain scans in Brisbane to help curb the symptoms of the disease.

Ms Ho placed Brown on a good behaviour bond, however, Maddick was given a $300 fine with a conviction recorded.

She said this was because he had committed a similar drug-related offence in his past.