Glenn Butcher launches re-election campaign

STIRRING: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher launched his campaign at the races on Saturday.

GLENN Butcher has launched his campaign to be returned as the Member for Gladstone with a stirring plea to supporters to help him continue what he has started.

The former QAL worker, elected in 2015 with a handy 52.4% of the vote, addressed a crowd of red shirt-wearing campaign volunteers at Ferguson Park on Saturday afternoon, during the Gladstone Cup races.

He pointed to school infrastructure investments and locking in upgrades to Gladstone Hospital as the key achievements of his first term.

"We've delivered things in education and health that have been unheard of in this city for the last 21 years," he said.

But he also indicated the Palaszczuk Government would continue to run against the Opposition on the issue of asset sales.

"Tim Nicholls was the architect of those asset sales, and now he's the Opposition Leader," he said.

"So places like the Gladstone Port are always vulnerable under an LNP government."

KICKING OFF: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher launched his re-election campaign on Saturday afternoon at Ferguson Park. Andrew Thorpe

The launch was attended by dozens of supporters, including Gladstone Region mayor and long-time ALP member Matt Burnett, who spent some time manning the raffle stall.

"At the moment he's got no opposition, and I'm not surprised - why would you run against someone who's doing such a good job?" Cr Burnett said.

Mr Butcher has retained Shelly Holzheimer, who led his successful 2015 effort, as campaign manager, and the pair expect to call on upwards of 400 volunteers in the lead-up to the election.

The exact date Queenslanders will vote remains unknown, but there are signs the government is preparing for a poll in October or November, despite the Premier's statements to the contrary.

Opposition candidates have also been told to expect an election around the end of this year.

Any election that takes place in 2017 will mean the following election will take place on October 31, 2020, after which fixed four-year terms will kick in.

If the election takes place in 2018 that date will change to October 31, 2021.

By law, the Premier must call an election before May 5.