Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

The Minister for Water has slammed former opposition leader Deb Frecklington after she accused the Labor Government of “severely reducing” capacity in Callide Dam.

Ms Frecklington asked Glenn Butcher MP during Parliament’s question time on Thursday if he could confirm Labor was severely reducing the capacity of Callide Dam by ripping off its gates.

Central Highlands MP Colin Boyce said last Wednesday Callide Dam’s gates were to be removed which would reduce the dam’s capacity by over 50 per cent.

While Mr Butcher later confirmed water utility company SunWater had to temporarily remove the gates for critical inspections and maintenance work, he said there would be minimal impact to Biloela’s water supply.

In parliament, Mr Butcher reiterated maintenance work was critical to ensure the safety of the Biloela community.

“This dam in Callide has had issues in the past with vibration and maintenance works needs to be done to make sure if that dam does fill up in the wet season we can make sure the safety of the people in the Biloela community,” Mr Butcher said.

“Once again (Frecklington) is having a go at the Queenslanders, is having a go at those people that she should be in here supporting throughout Queensland.

“What we need to do is concentrate on fixing this wall, these gates in Biloela and not coming into parliament and carrying on like pork chops in question time because the race is on between the Member for Callide and the Member for Nanango on who's going to be the new candidate for the seat of Flynn.”