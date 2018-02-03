Gladstone MP says everyone has responsibility around water

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

TEACHING kids to swim does not just fall on the State Government, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher says.

Mr Butcher was speaking about the Gladstone Observer's Save Our Schoolkids campaign - which is calling on the State Government to fund compulsory certified swim programs in the state's primary schools.

"There's a couple of things at play here, a lot of parents get their kids to swimming lessons prior to when they get to school anyway, which is a good thing,” he said.

"Obviously it is a government's responsibility to make sure that all kids have the opportunity to learn to swim.”

Mr Butcher, (pictured) said parents who had concerns or knew their children would be around water could put them into swimming lessons or even teach them themselves.

"The State Government does put a lot of money into the pools to get kids the training,” he said.

Stopping short of committing to funding certified swim programs, Mr Butcher conceded there were things the State Government could look at to teach children to swim.

The member for Gladstone said a collective approach from all organisations and parents was vital for swim safety.

"People are responsible for their own children at the end of the day ...,” Mr Butcher said.

At the weekend Mr Butcher was at Agnes Water beach, and what he saw was "ridiculous”.

"The amount of people that weren't swimming between the flags was just ridiculous,” he said.

"There was a huge current running down there at Agnes Water and it was sweeping people sideways.

"I think we could certainly do some work about getting lifesavers into the schools and teaching them about rips and currents and all that sort of stuff.”

Mr Butcher said the Federal Government had a "fair bit of skin” in the game to ensure children got quality swimming lessons they needed.