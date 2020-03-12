Menu
Mayor Matt Burnett and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.
Mayor Matt Burnett and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher. Mike Richards GLA131218PRES
News

Gladstone MP named hydrogen champion

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 12th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Attracting new investment will be a key part of ­Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher's role as one of three hydrogen industry champions announced by the State Government.

Mr Butcher said renewable hydrogen production presented an enormous economic opportunity for Gladstone.

The role will involve working with international and domestic companies interested in investing in hydrogen development.

He said there had already been interest from overseas, particularly Japan, and Gladstone's combination of available land, the port, and the sun would appeal to potential investors.

Two recent projects slated for the city highlighted solar energy as a key part of their long-term plans.

A $4.2 million facility will mix up to 10 per cent hydrogen with the city's gas network, and a multibillion-dollar ammonia and hydrogen production complex has been proposed for the state development area.

Mr Butcher said a hydrogen industry would not happen overnight, referring to it as a slow burn rather than a boom.

"This is not going to be like the LNG industry," he said.

"It's fantastic that the Queensland Government is investing in hydrogen because it offers exciting opportunities for growth and will support highly skilled jobs in our region."

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the industry champions were part of a body of work to implement the government's hydrogen industry strategy.

"The hydrogen champions will complement the Queensland hydrogen envoy and adviser in Japan, Professor Sugiyama, and Professor Ian Mackinnon, the Queensland Strategic Hydrogen adviser," he said.

Townsville and Redlands will also have hydrogen industry champions.

