The Central Queensland Gravity Enduro Series, Round 2 was held at Koowin Drive, Gladstone.
Gladstone mountain bike club to prosper

NICK KOSSATCH
20th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
MOUNTAIN BIKES: Gladstone and Rockhampton hosted rounds three and four of the Central Queensland Gravity Enduro Series.

Gladstone Mountain Bike Club president Brenden Sykes said discussions would take place to make the event annual.

"This was the first time we have done a two-day event with round held in Rockhampton on the Sunday,” he said.

"From all reports it has been a success for both clubs so hopefully it will become a permanent feature on the race calender.”

The current bout of dry weather made for a trying track at the Gladstone course in Kirkwood.

"We had 47 riders competing over six stages in hot, dry and extremely dusty conditions,” Sykes said.

"The racing was tight as usual with only 1.6sec between first and second for the Elite women's class.”

Gladstone's Briony Beales took out the three-stage Sport Women category ahead of Tegan Austin and Alice Lovell.

Fellow port city riders Stuart Genge and Ethan Grant won their respective Novice and Juniors categories.

Sykes said it had been a great year at the club and attention now turned to next season.

"We have had a massive year of racing in Gladstone this year with 240 plus riders over five events,” he said.

"Hopefully 2020 will be even bigger and better.”

All results can be seen on the Webscorer website.

