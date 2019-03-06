Gladstone motorist loses licence for 4 years

Eight motorists fronted court over the past two weeks

EIGHT motorists fronted court over the past two weeks and pleaded guilty to drink driving charges.

Nigel John Jensen was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months in court after he was court driving under the influence on Tank St.

The 41-year-old returned a blood alcohol content reading of .133.

Michael Francis Ewan, 44 returned a reading of .122% when intercepted on Dougall St, Bororen.

Ewan was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Robert Gordon Barrett was intercepted at Callioppe on Skyring Dr and returned a reading of .108%.

The 68-year-old was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Ashley John Boggart, 23 returned a reading of .103% on Hampton Dr at Tannum Sands.

Boggart was fined $600 and disqualified from drivng for three months.

David Ross Lloyd, 54 was intercepted on Dawson Hwy at Calliope and returned a reading of .081%.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Tanya Louis Donovan, 40 returned a reading of .069 per cent when intercepted on Shaw St.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Peter Emmanuel Tong was intercepted on Gilbert Crt at Boyne Island.

The 41-year-old returned a reading of .069 per cent, was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Robert Michael McClure was intercepted on Norris St and returned a reading of .058 per cent.

The 70-year-old was disqualified for 49 months.

Penalties may vary depending on a motorist's traffic history.