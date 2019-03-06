Gladstone motorist loses licence for 4 years
EIGHT motorists fronted court over the past two weeks and pleaded guilty to drink driving charges.
Nigel John Jensen was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months in court after he was court driving under the influence on Tank St.
The 41-year-old returned a blood alcohol content reading of .133.
Michael Francis Ewan, 44 returned a reading of .122% when intercepted on Dougall St, Bororen.
Ewan was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for seven months.
Robert Gordon Barrett was intercepted at Callioppe on Skyring Dr and returned a reading of .108%.
The 68-year-old was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.
Ashley John Boggart, 23 returned a reading of .103% on Hampton Dr at Tannum Sands.
Boggart was fined $600 and disqualified from drivng for three months.
David Ross Lloyd, 54 was intercepted on Dawson Hwy at Calliope and returned a reading of .081%.
He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for one month.
Tanya Louis Donovan, 40 returned a reading of .069 per cent when intercepted on Shaw St.
She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.
Peter Emmanuel Tong was intercepted on Gilbert Crt at Boyne Island.
The 41-year-old returned a reading of .069 per cent, was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.
Robert Michael McClure was intercepted on Norris St and returned a reading of .058 per cent.
The 70-year-old was disqualified for 49 months.
Penalties may vary depending on a motorist's traffic history.