Gladstone motorcycle clubs revved up to raise money

Members of Gladstone's motorcycle clubs unite ahead of the charity ride to Lowmead to raise funds for the bushfire appeal

Members of Gladstone's motorcycle clubs unite ahead of the charity ride to Lowmead to raise funds for the bushfire appeal

THE roar of motorbikes will fill Lowmead on Saturday as riders from across the region show their support for those affected by the bushfires.

Gladstone’s five motorcycle clubs have joined forces to run a fundraising ride through the fire-affected region.

Loners Social Motorcycle Club vice-president Jason Bartlett said the club went for a ride to Lowmead not long ago and saw the devastation the fires caused.

“It’s a big reason we chose to ride that way,” Mr Bartlett said.

“The fires were a while ago but talking to a few people in The Salvation Army, they’re still struggling, people lost houses.”

All money raised will go to The Salvation Army’s bushfire appeal.

The ride will kick off from Harbour City Harley Davidson on Saturday at 9am, with sign-on from 7.30am.

From there, the procession will travel to Miriam Vale before heading to Lowmead for lunch.

“We know the Lowmead pub helped a lot during the fires,” Mr Bartlett said.

“If we get a good number of people, we’re bringing them some business and showing them some support.”

All types of riders are encouraged to attend.

“We’re trying to bring everyone together,” he said.

“If they’re not comfortable, we’ll have experienced riders spread through the pack.

“There’s no harm in sitting in the back because there’ll be people back there with you.”

The ride will finish at the Rocky Glen Hotel.

“Hopefully it’ll be a good day,” Mr Bartlett said.

Registration is $20.