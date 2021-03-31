Menu
Shay Mann sobbed in Gladstone Magistrates Court after being sentenced for drug-driving on Tuesday.
Crime

Gladstone mother wept after drug-driving conviction

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
31st Mar 2021 12:00 AM
“I am not gonna drive, I’m not stupid, I might be insane, but I’m not stupid.”

That is what Shay Mann, 42, uttered to Magistrate Bevan Manthey after he handed down his penalty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mann had pleaded guilty to drug-driving and prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of her case to the court.

On December 28 last year, police patrolling the Dawson Hwy, Gladstone, intercepted Mann who submitted to a roadside drug test and she returned a positive to cannabis.

Mr Manthey said it sounded like Mann, a mother of two, had a rough trot over the past few months after she revealed her wallet and cards had been stolen.

Mann was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Mr Manthey warned Mann, who sobbed after she was sentenced, against driving within the suspended period and she obliged.

“I am not gonna drive, I’m not stupid, I might be insane, but I’m not stupid,” she said.

drug driving charge drug driving charges drug driving gladstone gladstonecourt drug driving gladstone drug driving
