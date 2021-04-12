Gladstone mother of two busted with drug pipe during raid

Katelin Renee Schafer, 26, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

A Gladstone woman with a chequered drug history appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Schafer’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 10.20pm on March 11, 2021 Schafer was involved in a loud disturbance at her address on Flounder Street, Toolooa.

Police arrived and executed a search warrant on Schafer’s house, immediately locating a used, glass bong with burnt cannabis residue.

After dealing with the matters they attended for, police spoke to Schafer about the glass bong.

She made full admissions to using the utensil to smoke cannabis.

Mr Manthey fined Schafer $200 and ordered the drug utensil be forfeited to the Crown for destruction, with a conviction recorded.

