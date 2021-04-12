Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Katelin Renee Schafer, 26, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.
Katelin Renee Schafer, 26, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.
Crime

Gladstone mother of two busted with drug pipe during raid

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
12th Apr 2021 2:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone woman with a chequered drug history appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Katelin Renee Schafer, 26, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Schafer’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 10.20pm on March 11, 2021 Schafer was involved in a loud disturbance at her address on Flounder Street, Toolooa.

Police arrived and executed a search warrant on Schafer’s house, immediately locating a used, glass bong with burnt cannabis residue.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

After dealing with the matters they attended for, police spoke to Schafer about the glass bong.

She made full admissions to using the utensil to smoke cannabis.

Mr Manthey fined Schafer $200 and ordered the drug utensil be forfeited to the Crown for destruction, with a conviction recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

‘Get off your a--’: Magistrate’s blunt instruction to driver

Man jailed after violent melee outside Rocky pub

Woman threw iced coffee over mum during marijuana argument

drug utensils gladstonecourt gladstonecourt possessing drug utensils possessing drug utensils
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agnes Water, 1770 finalists in top tourism gong

        Premium Content Agnes Water, 1770 finalists in top tourism gong

        News The awards recognise towns that offer an amazing visitor experience.

        ‘Get off your a--’: Magistrate’s blunt instruction to driver

        Premium Content ‘Get off your a--’: Magistrate’s blunt instruction to driver

        Crime The woman was dropping her kids off at school when she was busted driving without a...

        Three people hospitalised after two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Three people hospitalised after two-vehicle crash

        News Emergency services were called to Philip St about 8.45am.