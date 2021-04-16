Gladstone mother had ‘no reason’ for drug-driving

A Gladstone mother who smoked cannabis the morning of her interception by police had no valid reason for driving.

Jasmine Muri-Aroha Tupea, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Tupea’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 10, police were conducting patrols of Mount Alma in the Gladstone region when they intercepted a blue Hyundai sedan about 5pm.

Tupea submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result.

When asked if she had taken any illicit drugs recently, Tupea stated she had smoked cannabis that morning.

Tupea was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for five months.

No conviction was recorded.

