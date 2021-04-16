Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jasmine Muri-Aroha Tupea, 20, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
Jasmine Muri-Aroha Tupea, 20, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
Crime

Gladstone mother had ‘no reason’ for drug-driving

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
16th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone mother who smoked cannabis the morning of her interception by police had no valid reason for driving.

Jasmine Muri-Aroha Tupea, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Tupea’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 10, police were conducting patrols of Mount Alma in the Gladstone region when they intercepted a blue Hyundai sedan about 5pm.

Tupea submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

When asked if she had taken any illicit drugs recently, Tupea stated she had smoked cannabis that morning.

Tupea was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for five months.

No conviction was recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

Australia Day meth use goes wrong for driver

Gladstone drink-driver and court avoider finally punished

Unsupervised learner driver caught out

drug drivers gladstone drug driving offence gladstonecourt drug driving gladstone drug driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        70+ jobs as CQ bridges get major overhaul

        Premium Content 70+ jobs as CQ bridges get major overhaul

        News One of the last timber bridges between Gladstone and Springsure will be replaced by a more modern structure.

        WATCH: Rescue chopper airlifts man after cattle yard injury

        Premium Content WATCH: Rescue chopper airlifts man after cattle yard injury

        News A rescue chopper was tasked to the Boyne Valley on Thursday morning.

        How a CQ pub inspired John Butler’s album

        Premium Content How a CQ pub inspired John Butler’s album

        Music The iconic Australian artist had a chat to The Observer about his upcoming...

        Australia Day meth use goes wrong for driver

        Premium Content Australia Day meth use goes wrong for driver

        Crime Hannah Quant made full admissions to using the drug.