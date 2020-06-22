Menu
Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the site of a $1.7m upgrade and widening of Gladstone Monto Road between Nagoorin and Ubobo.
News

Gladstone-Monto Rd upgrade to begin in months

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Jun 2020 3:47 PM
UPGRADES to the Gladstone-Monto Rd will begin before the end of the year following a deal between state and federal governments for a multi-million-dollar road package.

Close to $5 million will be invested in major upgrades for three floodways along the road used by local industry, trucks and the Boyne Valley community.

Over the weekend Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd announced $3.84 million in federal funding for the upgrade.

The state will contribute just under $1 million and deliver the project.

The announcement comes as crews continue to repair nine floodways along Gladstone-Monto Rd between Many Peaks and north of Dawes Range, and follows the completion of a $1.7 million upgrade to Gladstone-Monto Rd between Nagoorin and Ubobo.

State Transport Minister Mark Bailey met with a delegation from the local community to discuss potential upgrades last year.

“Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has also been an advocate for the road and community, and I’m glad that we’ve listened and have been able to deliver this upgrade,” he said.

Mr Butcher said the project would create 16 jobs over the coming months.

“With these floodway upgrades we’re supporting growth in the region’s $4.7 billion economy by improving access for trucks servicing agricultural, logging and cattle industries in the Boyne Valley,’ he said.

“When finished, these upgrades will deliver improved safety and freight efficiency improvements.

“It adds to a $1 billion pipeline of works for the region this year, and our recently announced $880 million Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan, which also includes an additional $200 million for our signature Works for Queensland program.”

flynn mp ken o'dowd gladstone monto rd
Gladstone Observer

