Gladstone model takes out national Face of Origin comp

ALICE Litzow's Origin journey began at the Mieplace Nightclub in Gladstone in June and now the locally-trained model has won the ultimate prize, the national Face of Origin competition.

Alice strutted her stuff on a very different field to her footy counterparts.

Twenty models from around the country stormed down the catwalk in footy-inspired outfits and bikinis, and battled it out during the three-day national final in Brisbane last weekend.

And when the winner was announced, no-one was more surprised than Alice.

"I thought a New South Wales girl had it," she said.

"When they called out my name, I was just in shock and I felt surprised."

Alice has been modelling for two years and credits her participation in the Australian Galaxy Pageant as her launch pad.

"I started doing pageants just over a year ago," she said.

"I did the Australia Galaxy Pageant - that was my first real confidence booster - the Miss V8 Supercar, Australian Swimwear Model of the Year and those kinds of pageants.

"It's been a real confidence boost doing those in the lead up to Face of Origin."

Alice represented Gladstone Mieplace Nightclub in the national final after training for competition modelling in the city.

It was a friend who initially convinced her to go into modelling but it's a passion for motor sports that runs in the family.

Her family has been involved in karting for many years and away from the glamour, Alice is a receptionist for family businesses, Hydraulink and Bundy Carts.

"I love all types of sports," she said.

Finding an agency is the next step for the beauty.