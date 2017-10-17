Gladstone model is an eye-catching winner

GLADSTONE model Ash Anderson is one step closer to gaining international model status.

Donned in a blue peacock-themed lingerie set, she caught the eye of judges and won first prize at the International Lingerie Model Search at The Club Hotel in Bundaberg last Friday.

Ms Anderson will represent central Queensland at the national finals, to be held at the Gold Coast on November 3.

It's a big step for the born and bred Gladstone girl, who will compete in Las Vegas if she becomes the national winner.

"This one's a bit more full-on and it's something I want to do because I want to make it overseas,” she said.

"A lot of the other competitions I've made were Australia-New Zealand competitions.”

Ms Anderson scored the highest result overall in all three categories - Little Black Dress, themed lingerie and lingerie.

"The highlight of the competition is always the girls,” she said. "Everyone gets along backstage and helps each other.”

The competition was organised by Gladstone modelling agency Angels Promotions.