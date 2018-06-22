Gladstone misses out on Qantas pilot academy

The first Qantas Link 737 landing at Gladstone yesterday morning, helping thousands of Bechtel employees make it home for Christmas. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

GLADSTONE'S pilot academy has failed to launch with the town missing out on the $20 million Qantas Pilot Academy.

Qantas short listed nine of the 60 regional cities vying for the pilot academy, including two Queensland towns Toowoomba and Mackay.

But despite the push from Gladstone's local, state and federal politicians, the region missed out.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Regional Council were all on board in the push to have the academy based here.

Earlier this month Mr Butcher said Gladstone was the perfect place to host the academy.

"We have everything that's needed for this training facility to come Gladstone... There's plenty of clear days for pilots, it's not windy like other places and we don't flood like Rockhampton does, so there's plenty of positives for it to come to Gladstone."

The Academy will open its doors in 2019 with an initial intake of 100 pilots and up to 500 pilots a year once fully established.