Major Ed Dahlheimer is getting ready for the Military Ball.
Major Ed Dahlheimer is getting ready for the Military Ball. Paul Braven GLA250415ANZACDAY
Gladstone Military Ball is just two weeks away

Julia Bartrim
by
19th May 2018 4:30 AM

MAJOR Ed Dahlheimer will once again present the 31/42 Queensland Regiment Charity Military Ball in Gladstone.

The event was last held in Gladstone two years ago and is open to everyone.

Peter Young, secretary of RSL Gladstone says he's already bought his tickets.

"It's a very good night, the band of the First Battalion Royal Australia Regiment will be playing," he said.

Never fear, their repertoire is not restricted to military marches - "they play everything," Mr Young said

There'll be dancing all night, lots of shenanigans, they go to a lot of trouble to decorate the tables; last time it was metal soldiers.

The event is a fundraiser to support Legacy and war animal memorial organisations.

The dress code is formal but civilians are not expected to attempt a military theme.

"Serving members will wear their dress gear, the likes of myself - I'm a veteran, I just wear my monkey suit," Mr Young said.

Want to go?

  • Saturday June 2 at GECC
  • Tickets at trybooking.com/book/search
  • $90.30 includes food and wine.

