Gladstone to get new mental health facility in April

NEW PROJECT: The site of the proposed Step Up Step Down facility in Gladstone.

THE new mental health facility at New Auckland is expected to be finished by April next year.

Health Minister Cameron Dick made the statement after member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher put a question in parliament last month for an update on the Step Up Step Down facility.

"Step Up Step Down services are an integrated model of service delivered as a partnership between local hospital and health service mental health services and non-government organisations," Mr Dick said.

"These services aim to improve outcomes for people with severe mental illness by providing clinical treatment alongside psychosocial disability support in a rehabilitative and residential environment."

Mr Dick said Step Up and Step Down services helped prevent avoidable admissions to acute inpatient units and avoidable re-admissions.

He said the facility would allow people to "step down" to alternate care.

The Gladstone facility will be built at 2-10 Luscombe Crt.

"The program is running in accordance with the overall master program and is on track to meet Significant Regional Infrastructure Projects Program requirements and time frames," Mr Dick said.

Similar facilities are being built in Bundaberg and Mackay.

"The Community Infrastructure Designation process and town planning procurement is under way; the Department has worked closely with relevant officers from Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service to ensure timely endorsement," Mr Dick said.

"Land has been sourced and purchased by the department for each facility."

The facility will have 10 beds and a typical stay would be 28 days, with an expected maximum of 30 days, according to the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service.

There will be 9.25 full-time equivalent community support staff and roughly four full-time equivalent clinical staff generated from the new project.