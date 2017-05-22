Gladstone Men's Shed puts funding to work

SAW SPOT: Gladstone Men's Shed secretary Ron Steen is excited by the imminent arrival of a new bandsaw.

THE GLADSTONE Men's Shed is set to expand its operations after receiving a $2500 grant from the Federal Government.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd announced the funding on Sunday, along with a $7000 grant to the Boyne Tannum Men's Shed.

The Men's Shed movement provides a venue for men from all walks of life to work together on community projects.

"We really appreciate getting the funding,” Gladstone president Gerry Graham said.

"We've been in need of a more powerful bandsaw as we do some fairly heavy work from time to time.

"A second saw will allow us to expand our activities and therefore our contributions to the community.”

Mr Graham said the Gladstone group would be transferring its operations to a new shed at Barney Point later this year.

"The internal work is largely complete, but we still have to finish the fencing, driveways, car parks and landscaping,” he said.