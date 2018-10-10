Menu
DRUG BUST: The 80grams of ice police allege three men were in possession of and intended to distribute into Gladstone.
News

Gladstone men accused of $30K drug operation face court

Sarah Barnham
by
10th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
THREE men accused of possessing and planning to supply $30,000 worth of meth into Gladstone had their matters mentioned in court on Tuesday.

Neil Bradley Cooper, Brett Anthony Gerhardt and Rein Jeremiah Henry were all travelling in a car from the Sunshine Coast to Miriam when intercepted by police about 9.30pm for a routine traffic check.

Police will allege about 80g of ice was found in the vehicle.

All three were arrested and taken into custody, where they have remained.

Mr Gerhardt appeared first via video link from the Capricorn Correctional Centre, intending to apply for bail, however his lawyer Jun Pepito had court matters elsewhere.

The application was adjourned to October 16.

Co-accused Mr Henry and Mr Cooper were represented by respective lawyers Rio Ramos and Cassandra Ditchfield.

Mr Henry's matters were adjourned to October 23 and Mr Cooper's to October 30.

court crime gladstone gladstone magistrates court ice accused lawyer meth police
