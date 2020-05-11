Gladstone may have a gridiron team

GRIDIRON: A Gladstone gridiron team?

This is what Rockhampton Wolverines player and president Mitchell McAulay-Powell wants and he is on a recruitment drive in Gladstone for a second Central Queensland team.

Gridiron: Wolverines' Mitchell McAulay-Powell. PICTURE: Allan Reinikka

The Wolverines were crowned as the 2020 Reef Bowl champions after a 26-0 win against Cairns Falcons in the North Queensland Gridiron League grand final back on March 7.

INTEREST ALREADY

“We just released an expression of interest on the Rockhampton Wolverines Gridiron Inc Facebook page on Sunday and there had already been 29 people who have shown interest,” McAulay-Powell said.

“We are really keen for Gladstone to get on board.”

As of the time of publication last night, there had been 51 likes and more than 20 comments on the Wolverines’ Facebook page – a sure indication that expression of interest was strong.

The Rocky Wolverines were made up of players from different sporting backgrounds and McAulay-Powell said experience was not necassary.

“Most of our team had never played before and we had put in a lot of effort,” he said.

“The Wolverines will also be too happy to do training sessions in Gladstone and help the team get set up on and off the field.”

BIGGER COMPETITION?

The NQGL competition had been in existance for seven years and McAulay-Powell said Townsville Chargers may join the competition next season with the Rocky Wolverines, Townsville Cyclones, Cairns Falcons and Mackay Mavericks.

Six teams was a real possibility and McAulay-Powell said the hardest thing was starting the team up last year.

“We learned a lot of things from last year and Wolverines started from four blokes early in 2019,” he said.

The starting date for the 2020-21 season is highly dependent on the coronavirus situation as well as the outcome of the two new additional teams.

“It’s all about getting the word out there and we are in no hurry to start new teams for the new season and it can be for the next season if that’s what it takes,” McAulay-Powell said.

He said gridiron was a sport that people from all ages could play.

“One misconception is the age because Wolverines’ oldest player was 53 years and the youngest at 18,” McAulay-Powell said.

There could be an exhibition match in Gladstone between the Wolverines and Mavericks but that all depends on the COVID-19 situation.

Those interested in playing gridiron for Gladstone can contact McAulay-Powell on 0437 880 456.

