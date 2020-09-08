Gladstone maternity unit secures new device

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation has donated this $4440 Rad-7 Pulse Oximeter to the Maternity Unit at Gladstone Hospital to measure critical oxygen levels in babies' capillaries.

NEW mothers in Gladstone can rest assured their babies are getting state-of-the-art care after the Humpty Dumpty Foundation donated a RAD-7 Pulse Oximeter to the hospital’s maternity unit.

The $4440 device works by shining a light through the baby’s finger or toe to measure the amount of oxygen in the child’s capillaries.

Measuring this critical supply will ensure correct and safe delivery of oxygen which prevents damage to the baby’s brain, eyes and lungs at vital growth times in their early life.

Gladstone Hospital Director of Midwifery Monica Seth thanked the foundation for its wonderful support.

“The Maternity Unit’s Neonatal Nursery ensures newborn babies needing a little extra care get the very best start to life and having access to the latest equipment helps our experienced staff to provide excellent care,” she said.

“I’m sure the pulse oximeter will be greatly appreciated by our healthcare professionals and the families we care for.”

Humpty Dumpty Foundation founder and executive chairman Paul Francis said the foundation was proud to answer the call of frontline neonatal health staff.

“Now more than ever, hospitals and healthcare services need Humpty’s help and it is important we continue our critical work of providing essential and often lifesaving medical equipment to metropolitan and regional areas like Gladstone to ease the load on our frontline professionals,” Mr Francis said.

“It is with thanks to the generosity of Australian donors that the Humpty Dumpty Foundation can urgently respond to the pleas from the frontline and make a real difference to hospitals and healthcare services across Australia.”

Following six years of fundraising by Mr Francis, The Humpty Dumpty Foundation was officially launched in 1996.

The aim of the foundation is to raise money to purchase lifesaving and essential equipment to assist children from new borns to 18-year-olds.

“Foundation purchases lifesaving medical equipment specifically requested by 427 hospitals and health services across Australia,” Mr Francis said.

“Each piece of medical equipment requested is stringently assessed by Humpty’s medical sub-committee.

“To date, Humpty has raised over $70m and in 2019, Humpty purchased close to 450 pieces of medical equipment for Paediatric Wards, Neonatal Units, Maternity and Emergency Departments.”

