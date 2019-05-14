Gladstone master tuning up for more events and New Zealand

WIND-UP: Sue Davis in her match against Scott Ferrier at the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association squash open earlier in the year.

SQUASH: Gladstone's Sue Davis is like a good bottle of Merlot.

She has a thirst for success and just gets better and better with age.

At 50 years of age, Davis will represent Australia in the over-45 age-bracket in the Trans Tasman Test Series against New Zealand from October 14-17.

"I have been busy with different tournaments in the past few weekends and this will be my fourth time," she said.

She was part of a successful Aussie team back in 2017 and was fresh and in form after recent success.

"I had a win in the 50s final against Kylee Hammett in the Queensland Masters Squash Association Titles in Nerang on the Gold Coast," Davis said.

"She's got some good shots and I just tried to keep the ball away from her."

The Trans Tasman is held every two years and this year will be held in New Zealand.

Davis said players took on their same opponents three times and the series was determined by the amount of rubbers the female and male teams win.

There are a total of seven age categories in both the female and male genders.

While Davis had not played at a professional level, she did make the grade at the Australian Institute of Sport, but did not pursue the sport any further.

Bur whether it's a pro or a master, Davis will get as much thrill as those who get the big bucks.

She will also play in the Nationals during the first week of September in a perfect lead-up for New Zealand.